Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Halle Berry Still Asked to ‘Prove’ Herself in Hollywood

By Ny MaGee
*In recognition of Black History Month, ABC News will air two primetime specials featuring exclusive interviews, in-depth profiles, and a celebration of Black culture.

“While we remain dedicated to telling the impactful and important stories around the Black community all year long, ABC News will provide special coverage throughout February to salute Black excellence,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News. “We will celebrate and honor Black culture across all programs and platforms, taking an in-depth look at issues past and present while spotlighting those who have overcome significant obstacles and paved the way for a better future.”

ABC News’ groundbreaking “Soul of a Nation” kicked off on Tuesday, Feb. 1 with the special “Screen Queens Rising,” exploring how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture. 

READ MORE: Halle Berry Speaks Out After Sparking Rumors She Wed Van Hunt

The special features interviews with leading Black actresses, including veteran actress Halle Berry. Berry says she still has to prove herself worthy of a career despite her success.

“I feel like I am someone who is always asked to prove themselves, over and over and over again. I’m always having to prove [myself],” Berry says in the trailer

Tessa Thompson, Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall are also featured in the special, ABC announced in a press release.

Per press release, the special, hosted by ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, includes Roberts’ interview with actress Tessa Thompson and ABC News “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchor T.J. Holmes’ interview with actress and director Halle Berry. The hour also features interviews with actresses Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall, and entertainment reporters who look back at the first milestones for Black women in Hollywood, discussing the triumphs, the obstacles and those who blazed the trail. The special includes the return of the fan-favorite “In the Kitchen” discussion moderated by “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin. “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising” airs Thursday, Feb. 3 (8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Following the airing of “Screen Queens Rising,” the special X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice will discuss the men who were wrongfully accused of killing the civil rights leader.

“Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising” airs Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC followed by “Soul of a Nation: X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice” at 9 p.m. EST.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

