Monday, January 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Trump Will Pardon Capitol Rioters If He Wins 2024 Presidential Race [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Donald Trump (Getty)

*Former President Donald Trump has teased plans to enter the presidential race in 2024 and if successful, he will pardon the white folks charged in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. 

“If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly,” Trump said at a rally Saturday in Conroe, Texas, New York Post reports

“And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons,” he added. “Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

The House Select Committee is examining the events that prompted a Pro-Trump mob to storm the Capitol during the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The Department of Justice has charged more than 700 people in the riot. 

READ MORE: Joe Rogan: ‘Michelle Obama Could Beat Donald Trump’ in 2024 (Watch)

“These prosecutors are vicious, horrible people. They’re racists and they’re very sick — they’re mentally sick,” Trump said. “They’re going after me without any protection of my rights from the Supreme Court or most other courts. In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently confirmed that he intends to seek a second term and that Harris would be his running mate.

“Yes and yes,” Biden said to a reporter who asked what he thought of Harris’ job performance and whether or not she’d be by his side as Vice President for his next attempt to win the U.S. presidency for a second time. He also told a reporter there was no need to go into detail when he was asked to elaborate on the commitment: “There’s no need to.”⁠

“She’s going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she’s doing a good job,” said Biden, Politico reports.⁠

We previously reported that podcast host Joe Rogan says a Democratic presidential ticket led by Michelle Obama could beat Trump in 2024.

“Michelle Obama … and they’re going to bring in (Vice President Kamala) Harris,” Rogan surmised Wednesday on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “Harris comes back as the vice president and Michelle Obama is the president. We get a double dose of diversity.”

Using the backhanded compliment “articulate” to describe a person of color, Rogan added: “I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. She’s great, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people.”

Previous articleEURweb Spotlight At Star Studded Premiere of ‘Power Book IV’ – PHOTOS!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

Social Heat

Excessive! Cop Shoots Dog SEVEN TIMES After Barking Complaint | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO