Trump Will Pardon Capitol Rioters If He Wins 2024 Presidential Race [VIDEO]

*Former President Donald Trump has teased plans to enter the presidential race in 2024 and if successful, he will pardon the white folks charged in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly,” Trump said at a rally Saturday in Conroe, Texas, New York Post reports.

“And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons,” he added. “Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

The House Select Committee is examining the events that prompted a Pro-Trump mob to storm the Capitol during the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The Department of Justice has charged more than 700 people in the riot.

“These prosecutors are vicious, horrible people. They’re racists and they’re very sick — they’re mentally sick,” Trump said. “They’re going after me without any protection of my rights from the Supreme Court or most other courts. In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently confirmed that he intends to seek a second term and that Harris would be his running mate.

“Yes and yes,” Biden said to a reporter who asked what he thought of Harris’ job performance and whether or not she’d be by his side as Vice President for his next attempt to win the U.S. presidency for a second time. He also told a reporter there was no need to go into detail when he was asked to elaborate on the commitment: “There’s no need to.”⁠

“She’s going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she’s doing a good job,” said Biden, Politico reports.⁠

We previously reported that podcast host Joe Rogan says a Democratic presidential ticket led by Michelle Obama could beat Trump in 2024.

“Michelle Obama … and they’re going to bring in (Vice President Kamala) Harris,” Rogan surmised Wednesday on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “Harris comes back as the vice president and Michelle Obama is the president. We get a double dose of diversity.”

Using the backhanded compliment “articulate” to describe a person of color, Rogan added: “I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. She’s great, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people.”