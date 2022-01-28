Friday, January 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

YouTuber Tasha K Blames ‘The Machine’ After Court Loss to Cardi B [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

TASHA K
Tasha K, YouTube screenshot

*YouTuber Tasha K is speaking out after suffering a $3 million court loss to rapper Cardi B this week. 

In a video shared on her YT channel Wednesday, Tasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K., railed against “the machine” and “corporate interests,” and seemingly took no responsibility for defaming the hip-hop star. We previously reported that Cardi was awarded (an additional) $3.8 million in damages stemming from her defamation lawsuit victory against Tasha K.

In federal court Monday, Kebe, and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable on 3 separate claims including defamation, invasion of privacy through false portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge awarded the rapper $1 million in damages for pain & suffering due to reputational damages.

READ MORE: Cardi B Reacts After Scoring Another Legal Victory Over Blogger Tasha K

In a Tuesday hearing, a judge ordered Tasha K to cough up additional coins. Cardi was awarded $25,000 in medical fees which reportedly is a reduction of $250,000 judgment reported Monday. Cardi was also awarded $1 million in punitive damages from Tasha K and $500,000 in punitive damages from Kebe Studios, $1.3 million in attorney fees, totaling her award to $3.8 million, journalist Dennis Byron reported.

During the trial, Cardi B testified that Kebe’s remarks that the rapper is a drug-addicted hoe with STD’s caused her to be “extremely suicidal.”

Kebe reportedly admitted during her own testimony that her salacious claims against the artist were all made up. 

Speaking to her followers after the verdict this week, Tasha stated in her YouTube video, “These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging … The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team.

“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” Kebe continued. “A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood.” 

In the video, she claimed the “machine” threatened her life, and called the verdict “extremely prejudicial,” based “solely off sympathy and payola,” 

Kebe, who intends to appeal the verdict and fight her case all the way to the Supreme Court, said “my case will set a precedent for all future media.”

“There was no defamation, no invasion of privacy, and suicidal thoughts,” she said. 

“We will fight, no matter the cost or length, even if this takes years,” Kebe continued, adding, “all the way up to the Supreme Court if need be.” 

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Cardi B reacted to the verdict, saying: “After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness. I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial.”

She added, “I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience.”

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Music Producer
Next articleHyattsville, MD Mayor Kevin Ward Commits Suicide at Age 44
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO