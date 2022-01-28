YouTuber Tasha K Blames ‘The Machine’ After Court Loss to Cardi B [VIDEO]

*YouTuber Tasha K is speaking out after suffering a $3 million court loss to rapper Cardi B this week.

In a video shared on her YT channel Wednesday, Tasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K., railed against “the machine” and “corporate interests,” and seemingly took no responsibility for defaming the hip-hop star. We previously reported that Cardi was awarded (an additional) $3.8 million in damages stemming from her defamation lawsuit victory against Tasha K.

In federal court Monday, Kebe, and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable on 3 separate claims including defamation, invasion of privacy through false portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge awarded the rapper $1 million in damages for pain & suffering due to reputational damages.

In a Tuesday hearing, a judge ordered Tasha K to cough up additional coins. Cardi was awarded $25,000 in medical fees which reportedly is a reduction of $250,000 judgment reported Monday. Cardi was also awarded $1 million in punitive damages from Tasha K and $500,000 in punitive damages from Kebe Studios, $1.3 million in attorney fees, totaling her award to $3.8 million, journalist Dennis Byron reported.

During the trial, Cardi B testified that Kebe’s remarks that the rapper is a drug-addicted hoe with STD’s caused her to be “extremely suicidal.”

Kebe reportedly admitted during her own testimony that her salacious claims against the artist were all made up.

Speaking to her followers after the verdict this week, Tasha stated in her YouTube video, “These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging … The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team.

“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” Kebe continued. “A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood.”

In the video, she claimed the “machine” threatened her life, and called the verdict “extremely prejudicial,” based “solely off sympathy and payola,”

Kebe, who intends to appeal the verdict and fight her case all the way to the Supreme Court, said “my case will set a precedent for all future media.”

“There was no defamation, no invasion of privacy, and suicidal thoughts,” she said.

“We will fight, no matter the cost or length, even if this takes years,” Kebe continued, adding, “all the way up to the Supreme Court if need be.”

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Cardi B reacted to the verdict, saying: “After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness. I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial.”

She added, “I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience.”