Thursday, January 27, 2022
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Lawsuit Accuses Terrence Howard of Extorting Film Producers

By Ny MaGee
0

Terrence Howard
Terrence Howard (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

*Terrence Howard’s former film partners claim he sabotaged the release of a film that was set to raise money for Cerebral Palsy.

As reported by Radar, the film was inspired by a “determined high school senior strives to be a wrestler one last time despite having cerebral palsy.” The film was released in limited theaters in 2020 due to Howard’s threats against his partners. 

Here’s more from the report:

As we first reported, Howard and his wife Mira are being sued by a production companies named Map Group and Digital Ignition Entertainment. The suit explains Howard agreed to star in the producers’ 2021 film Triumph. The producers say Howard originally agreed to film for 7 days for 15% of the net profits with 5% donated to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

The producers accuse Howard of being a nightmare before production started. The suit described how the actor allegedly demanded $75k days before cameras were set to start rolling. Howard was paid the money to avoid the movie being derailed. The suit says a official deal memo was drafted for the remaining points but he refused to sign it.

After the film was licensed to a distributor, Howard attempted to block the release by firing off cease and desist letters to the distributor claiming they had no right to use his name of likeness, per the report.  

READ MORE: Emotional Terrence Howard Confronted ‘Lying’ Jussie Smollett Over Alleged Hate Crime

Terrence Howard, Mira Pak

The suit claims Howard attempted to block, “the release of Triumph to extort additional sums from the Plaintiffs.”

Producers claim Howard’s antics cost them at least $1-2 million in damages.

Howard allegedly demanded $675k to withdraw the cease-and-desist letters

“Not only was the Defendants’ new demand for essentially $675,000.00 unreasonable and without any contractual or legal basis, but also Triumph’s revenue was not and has not ever been even remotely close to the Defendants’ demanded amount, primarily due to the Defendants’ efforts to delay and/or halt the release of Triumph,” their motion read.

“The Defendants’ greedy actions halted the goodwill that Triumph would have produced by making unreasonable, baseless demands for a charitable project,” they added.

In the newly filed motion, the producers claim, “The C&D Letters caused a significant loss of revenue from Cinemark and at least four (4) other theater chains and caused an unnecessary delay in the digital release of Triumph.”

The producers are suing for unspecified damages.

Previous articleDoug E. Fresh Says He and Slick Rick Grew Apart After Fame
Next articleYe Gets No Sympathy from Shaq: ‘That’s What Happens When You Put All Your Business on Social Media’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO