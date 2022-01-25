VIDEO: ‘Elevator Karens’ Scuffle With Unmasked Black Man While Inexplicably Yelling ‘Black Lives Matter’

*In a clip that has gone viral on TikTok, an unmasked Black man in an elevator films two masked white women as they verbally and physically attack him.

The masked women scream, “Get out, get out! Do not touch me!” before hitting the man, apparently for not wearing a mask. However, one of the women pulls her mask down while screaming directly in his face.

The women then for some reason yell, “Black lives matter,” while attempting to force him from the elevator … perhaps in a bid to tell him that their behavior is not due to his race, but because of his lack of mask? Who knows. The man tells them he was there first and is not moving.

Watch below: