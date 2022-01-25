Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Janet Jackson: In Lifetime Doc She Says Michael Called Her ‘Pig, Horse, Slut, Hog, Cow’ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Well dang, here’s some info we hadn’t heard before and it’s coming straight from the lips of Miss Nasty herself, Janet Jackson. She’s letting the world know that even though she and her late brother Michael were tight, she claims he always went in on her about her weight, and she says it impacted her to this day.

In her upcoming documentary “Janet,” the singer/actress opens up about her brother:  “There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. Pig, horse, slut, or hog, cow.”

“He would laugh about it, and I’d laugh, too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt,” she continued. “When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

Embed from Getty Images
 

Now, what Michael said about her … to a lot of folks would be nothing but The kind of stupid stuff siblings say about and to each other all the time. In fact, she even admits they both laughed at the time … but Janet also says it hurt her deep down.

She recollects that her weight issues started around the time she was 11 years old, when she landed the role of Penny on “Good Times.”

“I did ‘Good Times’ and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself.” She explained, “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me.”
She added: “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”

Embed from Getty Images
 

“Janet,” the 2-part docu-series will air January 28 and 29 at 8pm E/P on Lifetime and A&E. As we said, it’ll show Janet getting real candid about her weight issues, and much more about Michael — including the molestation accusations against him and how they impacted her career.

She says, “When those accusations came out, Coca-Cola said, ‘No, thank you.’ Guilty by association. That’s what they call it, right?”

Janet also gets into her marriages and relationships with James DeBarge, Rene Elizondo Jr., Jermaine Dupri and Wissam Al Mana … the father of her son.

As for Michael’s cruel remarks — according to Daily Mail, Janet says in the doc … “When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

Janet and Michael were famously very close — she’s said Michael and Randy Jackson were the siblings she bonded with most — but it looks like the “Janet” docuseries is about to reveal a new facet of their relationship.

Fisher Jack

