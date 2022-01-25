Tuesday, January 25, 2022
What Tiffany Haddish Said About Her DUI Arrest on ‘The Tonight Show’ (Watch)

Tiffany Haddish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 24, 2022. NATHAN CONGLETON/NBC
*Tiffany Haddish did a video drop-in on “The Tonight Show” Monday night and was gently asked about her recent DUI arrest in Georgia.

The comedian, who was on the show to discuss her new Apple TV+ film “The Afterparty,” was asked by Fallon if she wanted to discuss the subject of her arrest. Haddish — who split from Common in November after a year of dating — replied: “I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform.”

Once the laughter dwindled, Haddish continued: “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Haddish also spoke to Fallon about wanting to make 80 films by the time she is 50, winning a Grammy and going to Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscars after-party.

Watch the entire interview below:

