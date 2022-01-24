Monday, January 24, 2022
4 Killed in Inglewood (CA) Birthday Party ‘Ambush’ Shooting – Gunmen At Large | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*The nationwide upsurge in murders continues. The latest example happened early Sunday morning in the Southern California city of Inglewood where four people – age 25 and under – were killed. Another victim is in critical condition after a group of men walked into a birthday party near SoFi Stadium and opened fire, police said. The gunmen, unfortunately, remain at large.

Just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police, along with firefighters and paramedics, were notified according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed two others to a hospital, where one of the victims later died, according to published reports.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Super Bowl Dancers Outraged Over Unpaid Halftime Gigs – Taja Riley is Speaking Out | WATCH

Marneysha Hamilton - Breahna Stines
Marneysha Hamilton – Breahna Stines

The medical examiner’s office identified the victims as:

Marneysa Hamilton, 25.
Breahna Stines, 20.
Teron Whittiker, Jr., 21.
Jayden Griffin, 21.

Hamilton and Stines were sisters and officials say Stines was shot to death at her own birthday party. Authorities also noted the gathering was held at an Airbnb.

Investigators believe the fifth victim who survived may have been the intended target and was a known gang member. The suspects are also believed to be affiliated with a gang.

“Can you imagine losing two kids at one time?” said an unidentified friend of Tiffney Stines, the girls’ mother, said. “Come on now, this is what she’s here for. I’m gonna make sure her story gets heard.”

James Butts - Inglewood Mayor - screenshot
James Butts – Inglewood Mayor – screenshot

Michelle Fahmy, a neighbor in the area where the shooting took place told CBS2 that she heard at least 30 successive pops, and just a minute later, she heard the sirens. Hours later, when she finally opened her front door, she found Tiffney Stines, weeping feet from her doorstep.

“Honestly I feel like LA as a whole is a little crazy right now; so I mean, where do you go?” she said, also detailing to CBS reporters that this type of crime isn’t common in their neighborhood.

Inglewood Mayor Butts said there were multiple shooters and at least one of the gunmen used an assault weapon.

“These are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society,” the mayor said at a morning news conference.

The Inglewood Police Department confirmed an assault weapon and a handgun were used in the shooting.

A description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inglewood PD.

Fisher Jack

