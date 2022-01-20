Madame Tussauds New York Reveals First Ever Vice President Wax Figure: Kamala Harris

*Madame Tussauds New York has revealed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ iconic wax figures in the newly refreshed Oval Office Experience, just in time for the one-year anniversary of the 46th presidential inauguration ceremony on January 20. While it’s tradition for Madame Tussauds to create a wax figure of each U.S. president, this marks the first time the museum extended the honor to a vice president.

Guests can get up close and personal with President Biden and Vice President Harris in the replica of the President’s current Oval Office; the first and currently only re-creation of his office.

With Oval Office visits by administration invite-only, the world’s greatest wax museum offers guests a fun and interactive alternative. Designed with notable attention to detail, the Oval Office replica features the classic Resolute Desk, blue rug with the Presidential Seal, a bust of Mexican-American civil rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chávez – sculpted by a Madame Tussauds studio artist, six framed personal family photographs and a genuine Cross Century II rollerball pen, the exact model that Biden used to sign his Inaugural Day proclamations. QR codes invite guests to further enhance their interactive presidential experience.

“It’s our goal to deliver our guests the most exciting, authentic experience when visiting our attraction. Having figures of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is extremely important to us, and with that said, so is getting all of the details just right,” said Joerg Hanel, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York. “We are offering our guests the opportunity to feel as if they’re right in the Oval Office with our country’s leaders, and we’re eager to launch this new exhibit.”

President Biden and Vice President Harris’ wax figures each required approximately six months to complete. To achieve an exact likeness of the U.S. leaders’ faces, a team of studio artists in London researched hundreds of images to meticulously capture all nuances.

Guests will see President Biden and Vice President Harris’ figures wearing recreations of the outfits worn at the 46th inauguration ceremony. President Biden’s figure is dressed in a midnight blue Ralph Lauren suit, white dress shirt with a French cuff and a lavender tie. Eagle-eyed guests can spot President Biden’s figure also wearing navy and gold U.S. Senator cufflinks and a United States flag lapel pin, which was crafted by Madame Tussauds designers.

Vice President Harris’ outfit was a custom creation by Christopher John Rogers, the designer of the symbolic and elegant purple coat and dress worn at the inauguration. A short version of the coat is worn by the figure, suitable for its indoor setting. Her gold and pearl necklace, pearl earrings, bracelets and rings have also been replicated to complete the authentic look.

Madame Tussauds is the world’s greatest wax museum with no ropes or barriers holding guests back from meeting their favorite idols. The world-renowned attraction continues to highlight icons who have made a significant impact in today’s world with mind-blowing accurate detail in a life-like persona. President Biden and Vice President Harris’ wax figures are available to the public beginning January 20 at Madame Tussauds New York – Times Square. Guests are encouraged to visit https://www.madametussauds.com/new-york/ to plan their A-list experience.

Source: Charisse Calalang | [email protected]