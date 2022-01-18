Stephen A. Smith Details COVID-19 Experience – ‘Had I Not Been vaccinated, I Wouldn’t be Here’ | WATCH

*Monday marked #StephenASmith‘s return to “First Take” after he announced that he tested positive for COVID, towards the end of December. During his return, he shared with viewers what it was like during his personal battle with COVID.

During the show, Stephen described how bad his condition was and said, “I had 103-degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat. Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point where right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”

He continued to state that due to him being vaccinated, he was able to recover from his symptoms. “They told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here. That’s how bad it was,” he said.

Smith’s initial positive test came amid a surge in cases in the United States. As noted by CNN, he was one of many TV personalities to recently test positive for COVID-19. NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers also all said they recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith said Monday he was ”ecstatic to be back,” noting, “I can’t tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys today because two-and-a-half, three weeks ago, I didn’t know if I was gonna make it.”