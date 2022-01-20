Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

*It looks like “Grey’s Anatomy” star, Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee are still duking it out when it comes to custody of their children.

According to Radar Online, the actor’s ex wants primary custody of their children and is accusing Jesse of failing to follow the current custody schedule in place.

As a result, she wants the court order stating they share joint custody of their two kids to state she has primary. She is also accusing Williams of threatening to call the police on her over recent custody disputes.

In her motion, Aryn is asking the court to change the custody agreement to state Jesse Williams has visitation, instead of joint custody. She wants the court to order Jesse the option of visitation on the 1st, 3rd and 5th weekends of each month. She also is demanding he shares his future filming project schedules to allow her time to plan. In the past, she accused him of not giving her a heads up on his shooting schedules.

Reportedly, Aryn says Jesse’s behavior has caused a negative impact on their children. According to the legal documents she claims Jesse’s work schedule, his decision to fire their nanny and hire another, the pandemic and other circumstances have, “resulted in increased inconsistency, longer absences, regular last-minute cancellations and other issues which are incredibly disruptive to our children’s lives.”

Ex Wife Aryn Drake-Lee, also claims that since Jesse Williams’ exit from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in May 2021, his schedule has been all over the place, allegedly making it difficult for the actor to maintain their custody agreement.

