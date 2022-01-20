Thursday, January 20, 2022
NFL’s Malik Mcdowell Caught on Camera Charging At Officer While Naked [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Malik McDowell (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

*Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested earlier this week for being naked outside of a preschool in Florida. When police arrived at the scene, he attacked and charged at them — and it was all caught on camera. 

McDowell’s mentor and high school football coach, Reggie Wynns, says the athlete told him he doesn’t remember the incident and the circumstances that led him back in jail.

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Malik McDowell: Young NFLer Gets Tased, Resists Arrest, Fights Cop and Lives – WATCH Insane Video!

Here’s more via TMZ:

The clip, recorded by a bystander who was just feet from the altercation in Deerfield Beach, FL, shows McDowell was extremely aggressive before he was taken into custody. You can see McDowell — a 6-foot-6, 290-pound Cleveland Browns defensive lineman — sprinted at full speed toward the officer, eventually making contact with the man’s chest. McDowell then appeared to throw punches at the cop … before shoving him through a bush. McDowell then seemed to take off.

Officers had to use a taser to subdue McDowell before arresting him.

“He said he doesn’t remember anything,” Wynns said, NBC News reports. “He doesn’t remember nothing. He was so emotional. It had me in tears, because he was trying, trying, trying so hard.”

Via Local 10 news, a lawyer representing McDowell said in a preliminary court hearing that “somebody may have slipped him something or given him something that he wasn’t aware of, which explains some of this bizarre behavior.”

“I don’t know if someone laced him or what,” Wynns said. “I don’t know. That’s not him at all. All I’m hoping is that when they test him, they figure out that he had been drugged.

“You don’t do a great job for 17 games starting for the Cleveland Browns and then go to a training facility, and then you’re walking down the street [naked] and doing what he did. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

This is McDowell’s latest run-ins with law enforcement. He was arrested in September 2017 for DUI and in December 2017 he was charged with disorderly conduct. In February 2019, he was arrested after operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and assault.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

