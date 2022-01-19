Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

*It seems a certain queen of talk could use some good vibrations. The wait for Wendy Williams’ most anticipated return to daytime television continues as sources close to Wendy offer reports that her condition is worsening.

Following a series of odd events occurring during live tapings of her show, Wendy Williams abruptly vacated her polarizing purple chair in the Fall of 2021, inevitably sparking social speculation across the internet. The show attempted to delay its season debut in an effort to afford Wendy Williams more time to get well.

However, with whispers surfacing implying that the star may never return, new reports seem to further that narrative.

An alleged Wendy show affiliate spoke to the media this week with claims that the 57-year-old Jersey native is now struggling to identify close friends and faces she’s known for years. According to the Wendy show affiliate:

“She doesn’t always recognize people whom she’s known for years. There are people who Wendy knows, who have worked closely with her, and there are days that she has no idea who they are.”

The source also revealed that Wendy Williams, a talking titan famous for inviting millions to her kitchen table to shock or be shocked, is no longer able to even hold a conversation. Since her departure, Wendy has been spotted on a few occasions but has not addressed viewers directly regarding her conditions or possible return to television. The show affiliate suggests that fans will likely never get the satisfaction they may be seeking in that area.

The source says:

“She really can’t do a video. She’s been having a hard time holding a conversation.”

