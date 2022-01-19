Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

By Fisher Jack
0

Wendy Williams (Getty)
Wendy Williams (Getty)

*It seems a certain queen of talk could use some good vibrations. The wait for Wendy Williams’ most anticipated return to daytime television continues as sources close to Wendy offer reports that her condition is worsening.

Following a series of odd events occurring during live tapings of her show, Wendy Williams abruptly vacated her polarizing purple chair in the Fall of 2021, inevitably sparking social speculation across the internet. The show attempted to delay its season debut in an effort to afford Wendy Williams more time to get well.

However, with whispers surfacing implying that the star may never return, new reports seem to further that narrative.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Daughter of Late Rap Icon Jam Master Jay Embattled in Family Feud, Fraud Case

Wendy Williams (Getty)
Wendy Williams

An alleged Wendy show affiliate spoke to the media this week with claims that the 57-year-old Jersey native is now struggling to identify close friends and faces she’s known for years. According to the Wendy show affiliate:

“She doesn’t always recognize people whom she’s known for years. There are people who Wendy knows, who have worked closely with her, and there are days that she has no idea who they are.”

The source also revealed that Wendy Williams, a talking titan famous for inviting millions to her kitchen table to shock or be shocked, is no longer able to even hold a conversation. Since her departure, Wendy has been spotted on a few occasions but has not addressed viewers directly regarding her conditions or possible return to television. The show affiliate suggests that fans will likely never get the satisfaction they may be seeking in that area.

The source says:

“She really can’t do a video. She’s been having a hard time holding a conversation.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Outrage Over British Vogue’s ‘Bloody Awful’ Cover of African Models

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleOutrage Over British Vogue’s ‘Bloody Awful’ Cover of African Models
Next articleLaura Coates Turned Down by ‘Jeopardy’ Producers as Replacement Host
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Ny MaGee -
Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

Denzel Washington’s Continued of Support Wiley College – Actor Makes 4th $100k Installment

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO