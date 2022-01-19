Mississippi Man Charged with Murder of Pregnant Woman

*A Mississippi man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman who was able to identify her attacker before she died.

As reported by Law and Crime, the Jackson Police Department arrested Daniel Cornelius Jones, 21, of Madison, Miss. on Tuesday, charging him with two counts of murder. The Clarion-Ledger reports that the victim was Brianna Carter, 20, who was eight months pregnant. She was shot multiple times and both she and her baby died at an area hospital.

The shooting has been described as a “domestic aggravated assault,” according to Magnolia State Live.

“Not only is loss of life always devastating, but most especially if a mother herself is killed and in one of the most miraculous periods of our lives carrying a child,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a Monday press conference. “That hope, that’s a future gone.”

WAPT reports that police apprehended Jones at a downtown bus station. “He was taken into custody without incident,” WAPT said. On Wednesday a judge denied his bond. Jones is reportedly incarcerated at the Hinds County Detention Center.

The woman’s death is the latest in a surge of domestic-related violence across the city. Last month, Keyunta McWilliams, 23, was fatally shot, and she was also eight months pregnant.

“In the first 10 days of the new year, Jackson police have investigated five homicides,” per WAPT.

“This time last year, we were at two homicides. We had three homicides for the whole month of January last year,” Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said at a press conference.

“We are pleading with you to — please — let’s handle domestic situations, disagreements, disturbances another type of way,” Assistant Chief Joe Wade added. “Death is a final act.”