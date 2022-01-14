In New Interview Ye Tells Why He Bought Home Across from Kim K | WATCH

*In a sit-down interview with Jason Lee from the new Hollywood Unlocked Studios in Los Angeles, Kanye West gets candid about his recent encounter with a “fan” as well as a disagreement with his cousin that was viewed as another “meltdown,” and some of the obstacles he’s been facing while co-parenting with Kim Kardashian amid their ongoing divorce. During the interview, Ye also shares his honest feelings about Kim appearing on “SNL” and her relationship with co-star and new boo, Pete Davidson.

In this clip of his upcoming interview with Jason, Kanye opens up about how his kids, daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3½, and son Psalm, 2½, bring him a lot of peace, which is one of the reasons why he purchased a home right across the street from his estranged wife, Kim. Ye explained to Jason, “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house. They flipped it in the media like it was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

As it was previously reported, Kanye bought the $4.5 million home and reportedly paid $421,000 over the asking price. Of course social media users assumed he did that intentionally to monitor Kim and her new relationship but Ye makes it very clear that he just wanted to be close to his kids. He told Jason, “it’s nothing where my career, rap, this media, none of that, that’s going to keep me from my children, and that’s what I want everybody to know: Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children, and ain’t no security gonna get between me and my children; and you ain’t finna gaslight me and you ain’t gonna run this narrative on me.”

