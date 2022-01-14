Friday, January 14, 2022
Cornelius Smith, Suspect in Young Dolph Murder, Appears in Court (Watch)

Cornelius Smith
Cornelius Smith appears in court, Jan. 13, 2022

*One of the suspects charged in the murder of Young Dolph appeared in a Tennessee courtroom briefly Thursday morning.

Cornelius Smith was extradited from the DeSoto County jail, where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in Dolph’s shooting. Smith was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury earlier this week and faces first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and felony weapon charges.

The district attorney’s office said Smith was in court for a theft charge, and his case was moved to go with the murder charge on which he still has to be arraigned. No future court dates were announced.

His identity was made public almost the same time as authorities in Indiana arrested suspect Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, in the Young Dolph case. Johnson was arrested with a passenger in his car, Shondale Barnett, who is also charged as an accessory.

 

