Thursday, January 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

TikTok Influencer Dead After Lover Strangled Him Over Video Game

By Ny MaGee
0

Docquen Jovo Watkins & Rory Teasley / Twitter

*Fans of TikTok influencer Rory Teasley are mourning his death after his boyfriend of 10 years allegedly strangled him during a fight over a video game. 

According to Michigan’s Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, the killing occurred last Thursday at an apartment in Pontiac, a northern suburb of metro Detroit, People reports. Officers responded to the scene after Docquen Jovo Watkins called 911 to report the altercation between him and the victim. Their fight was over video games, and Watkins noted during the call that Teasley was now “sleeping” on the couch.

Authorities discovered Teasley, 28, unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead by medics.

OTHER NEWS: White Model Tells Black TikToker to ‘Lawyer Up’ Over ‘White Privilege’ Video

@too2pump4tv Getting Old A Mf 😭😭😭🤣🤣‼️😩 #Fyp #ForYouPage #2Pump4Tv #Old #routine #journaling #bye2021 #fitcheck #2021recap ♬ Floor Cracking (Building Wall Ceiling Ground Concrete House Crack Noise Clip) [Sound Effect] – Finnolia Sound Effects

Days before his death, the last video Teasley posted on TikTok was captioned, “Getting Old A MF,” and it has garnered thousands of comments from fans and followers. 

Watkins, 31, has been charged with homicide and is being held without bond. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 18.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable.”

As reported by the New York Post, Teasley’s TikTok fans are devastated over his death.

“Rip really hurt the city off this one you will be missed such a beautiful soul,” said one commenter on social media, while another wrote, “It’s sad you didn’t even get to make it to 30… we love u rory.”

One fan said, “The whole city is hurt but best believe justice will be served!!!! We luv you baby rest in power.”

Previous articleMAGA App Gettr Bans Black Pundit for Using N-word | WATCH
Next articleEric Adams Demotes Brother After Backlash Over High-ranking NYPD Job
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO