Tia Mowry Goes From Curls to Box Braids: ‘It’s Still My Crown’ [VIDEO]

*Tia Mowry posted a video on Friday showing her natural curls before switching up to long, beautiful box braids.

“From curls to braids, it’s still my crown. #BlackGirlMagic,” she captioned the post.

The “Sister, Sister” star previously shared photos of her sporting a braided ponytail decked out with pearls.

“When your braid has that drip,” she captioned the post. Check out the IG posts below.

READ MORE: Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Having A White Father and Black Husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Last summer, Mowry posted a couple of Instagram selfies showing off her silver roots, writing “Hey girl hey, #grey hair don’t care. Swipe left for the #outfit reveal! 🔥” she captioned one post.

“It’s the natural for me 😍😍,” one person commented, as reported by MSN. “Love the gray❤️,” another added. “Silver fox🔥🔥🔥,” a third follower wrote in response to the images.

Mowry began her natural hair journey at the start of 2020 when she chopped her hair short. For her 43rd birthday, she shared a selfie of her rocking braids that had hints of her gray hairs.

“Time comes at you fast! Do what #love NOW! It’s never too late. Don’t waste your time on things that don’t matter. Practice #selflove and #selfcare!” she wrote.

In June, the former child star shared several images of her hair growth progress, writing “How it started VS How it’s going!” she captioned the post, which included photos of her thick afro. Check out the photos below and SWIPE to see the before and after shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

In February, Mowry penned an essay for ELLE where she opened up about being a child star with her twin sister and the challenges of having natural hair out in Hollywood.

“In this business, if I had my hair curly, I was told, ‘Can you pull that back?'” she shared. “On auditions, I was told, ‘It’s distracting.’ But I thank God that my mom told us, ‘Do not allow this business to define you. Do not allow this business to define your happiness. Do not allow this business to define your value.’ I believe that’s what saved us from falling into the pit of childhood stardom.”

Mowry said the natural hair community on social media “led me to do my first big chop because I was ready to embrace and celebrate who I am and what my beauty is.”

She added, “I’ve been having that wonderful love affair ever since.”