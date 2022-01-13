Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Call It Quits After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

*Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are calling it quits after 16 years together and nearly 5 years of marriage.

Their separation comes amid endless rumors of Momoa’s infidelity and that he has fathered at least one child with a mistress.

The “Aquaman” star announced his separation from Bonet in a joint statement on his Instagram Wednesday.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

The statement concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Momoa recalled his first date with Bonet, saying, “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man,” he said at the time. “I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel.”

They officially hit it off after sharing a meal at Cafe 101.

“We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it,” he added. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”

Bonet is best known for playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show” and its spinoff, “A Different World.” She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares daughter Zoe Kravitz.

In a 2013 interview, Momoa said of Bonet, “My wife [is] a very pretty woman. She’s beautiful and I love her… I’m a very lucky man.”

“She’s my dream woman,” he told Huffington Post in 2016. “She’s so amazing because I’m such a dip—-. She’s an angel. She’s amazing. God bless her. She’s seeing this one through. I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life.”

Speaking to Esquire for its November 2019 cover story, Mamoa once again praised his wife, saying: “If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible,'” Momoa told the outlet at the time.