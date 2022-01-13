Report Reveals California Has Highest Number of Homeless People

*A current report on homelessness in the United States breaks down which state has the highest population of homeless people and California tops the list.

Comprehensive data on homelessness in the United States has been published by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 247wallst reports. The latest version is titled State of Homelessness: 2021 Edition, but the data does not reflect how the COVID pandemic has contributed to the homeless crisis.

According to the report, there are slightly less than 600,000 homeless people in the US.

Here’s more from 247wallst:

California had 161,548 in 2020. This population relation breaks down based on the next state. New York ranks fourth among states in population behind California, Texas, and Florida. It ranked second in the homeless population at 91,271. This is primarily because of the size of this population in New York City.

The report looks at a number of aspects of the problem based first and foremost on demographics and geographic data. The foundation of the report is that 580,466 experienced homelessness in January 2020. About a third were families with children. The study also captured information on which people are sheltered homeless and which people were unsheltered.

Per the report, men are much more likely to be homeless than women, while White Americans, because they are the dominant society, are more likely to be homeless than Black Americans.

Read the full report here.