John Galliano Pulls Out Of Met Gala 2027 Exhibition Amid Backlash

*John Galliano will no longer be honored at the Met Gala 2027 after pulling out of the planned exhibition dedicated to his career. The designer announced his decision Monday in an Instagram statement.

“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano wrote, according to Page Six.

He explained that he did not want ongoing debate over his past to complicate the museum’s position or overshadow the Costume Institute’s work, adding, “I also recognise and respect that an exhibition honouring my work would be painful for some.”

The decision follows renewed scrutiny of Galliano’s 2011 hate crime convictions, which stemmed from footage that circulated showing him making antisemitic and racist statements in Paris. In his latest statement, he reaffirmed his accountability. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry,” he said.

John Galliano and friend at the VH1/ Vogue Fashion Awards, NYC, 10/19/01, by CJ Contino. (Credit: Depositphotos)

Galliano added that real atonement “is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture,” calling it instead “a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning and one’s conduct over time.”

Anna Wintour, who leads the annual gala, addressed Galliano’s decision in a statement. “John’s decision that the exhibition devoted to his work should not take place at this time is very courageous and a measure of the man he is,” she said. “I believe this is the right decision, and both he and the Museum have my full support.”

The exhibition, “John Galliano: Horizons,” was announced last month and scheduled for the first Monday in May. The museum plans to announce a new exhibition.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: 2027 Met Gala Will Honor John Galliano While Confronting His Antisemitic Scandal

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