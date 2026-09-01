Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Surviving 2023 Stroke

Jamie Foxx / Getty

*Jamie Foxx is opening up about the medical odds he beat after suffering a stroke in 2023 that nearly took his life. The 58-year-old actor shared new details on the podcast “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” this week.

Foxx recalled a nurse at the Atlanta hospital where he was treated telling him just how rare his survival was. He said she told him, “less than 3 percent of people who come in here with what you had walk out here. We usually put them in a box.” She called him a “miracle.”

Foxx said her words stuck with him. “It makes you want to go get it,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was – Netflix

Behind the recovery was a harder emotional battle. Foxx admitted he struggled to accept why he lived. “I couldn’t make sense of it, and I remember, the parts I do remember, like the rehab part, was frustrating,” he said. He resisted the idea of a second chance, recalling his response to doctors: “f— the second chance. What was wrong with my first chance?”

Comedy became his coping mechanism throughout treatment. Foxx said his humor made it hard for medical staff to properly assess him.

“They couldn’t do wellness checks on me because I only had comedy to lean on. So I was joking all the time,” he said.

Watch Jamie”s conversation with KeKe in the clip below.

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