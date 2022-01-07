Friday, January 7, 2022
Crime

VIDEO: White Father Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Road Rage Dispute With his Son

Nobles Sr., Addison
Roger Dale Nobles, Sr (Mugshot), Stephen Addison (right/family photo)

*A white North Carolina driver has been charged with first-degree murder for the alleged fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Black veteran and father of three in a road rage attack.

Stephen Addison was shot by 51-year-old Roger Dale Nobles Sr. as the biker argued with his son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr., in an intersection on Monday, Jan. 3. According to WRAL, the bullet whizzed past Nobles Jr., who didn’t flinch or react, and struck Addison in the chest. Nobles Jr. then got back into his father’s 1992 Chevy pick-up, and his father calmly waited until the light turned green to drive away from the Fayetteville intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale roads, according to WRAL.

A bystander shot video of the confrontation from a distance and sent it to WRAL.

Watch below:

Nobles Sr. was arrested upon arriving home after the incident. He’s charged with first-degree murder, and his son was taken into custody and questioned. Prosecutors may also weigh hate crime charges after a neighbor claimed Nobles Sr. had a history of calling her the n-word and putting her “through hell.”

