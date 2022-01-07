Toilet Seat Licker Tells All About Sexing Antonio Brown Before His On-field Meltdown

*According to DailyMail, Antonio Brown snuck an Only fans model into his hotel room the night before he stormed off the field in the middle of the Buccaneers game. The model that claims Brown snuck her in his room went viral on TikTok previously for licking a toilet seat.

Reports say, Brown, 33, snuck the lingerie model Ava Louise into his hotel room despite the NFL’s covid precautions.

Blonde Louise, who first was known in 2020 after she recorded herself licking a toilet seat in a skit to catch Covid, shared with the DailyMail.com that she spent an hour with the Bucs wide receiver and got past security to join Brown and filmed pornographic sex videos.

Read on below the IG embed to find out Ava Louise had to say about her scandalous time with Antonio Brown.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Messy! Antonio Brown Dumped by Bucs Who Say He Never Said He Couldn’t Play Vs Jets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)



Wait! There’s more …

Louise told DailyMail.com that Brown had appeared disturbed before their sex session – leaving her rambling voice messages and going on a rant about Covid and NFL rules before they got up close and personal.

The “model” said that she was initially uncertain about hooking up with Brown but decided to go to the team hotel ‘to find out what’s going on’ and said she was concerned by his mumbling.

“He was mumbling [in the messages] and not making sense. Honestly, I thought he was drunk,” Louise told DailyMail.com

“He kept saying I have money for you, I have a bonus for you and I was like, what are you saying? I just thought that was weird.

“I thought, ok, I’ll just go see what this is about because it’s Antonio Brown, it’s the day before the Jets game, I’ll go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Louise (@avalouiise)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Louise (@avalouiise)

The article goes on to say that despite her concern over his mumbling, the pair went on to have sex – which Brown insisted on filming for her Only Fans account.

“When we had sex, he wanted to film it and make a tape on my phone. He wanted me to put it out there.

‘I looked at him and I’m like, are you being serious right now? He was. Again, I’m like, you’re Antonio Brown – why would you want that scandal?

“But he wanted to create that. I think it was purposeful considering how he’s been acting in the media. He wants that controversy, he wants this attached to his name.”

She added: “He knows I have an Only Fans – he told me, let’s make a tape for your Only Fans. Obviously, I’m not putting it out there right now but that’s pretty crazy.”

Louise added that after they finished sexing Brown asked her to stay but she decided not to after he revealed he had an early meeting with Tom Brady planned – she left at 12:30am.