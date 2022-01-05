Wednesday, January 5, 2022
HomePolitics
News

VP Harris Loses Another One! Vincent Evans Quits to Lead Congressional Black Caucus | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Dang. It’s happened AGAIN. We hate to say it but another Kamala Harris aide has said adios and joined the exodus of staffers leaving the vice president’s office amid claims of turmoil and dysfunction.

On Wednesday, CNBC reported that Vincent Evans, Harris’ deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has quit to take on a role on Capitol Hill.

The now ex-Harris staffer is departing the VP’s office to join the Congressional Black Caucus, which is chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and advocates for minorities.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH to Find Out What It’s Like to Get Sick with Omicron | WATCH

Vincent Evans & Joe Biden (Photo by Adam Schultz - Biden for President)
Vincent Evans & Joe Biden (Photo by Adam Schultz – Biden for President)

Evans is the latest from Harris’ office to resign amid claims of tension in her office — including the damaging report last month that described her as a “bully” who dishes out “soul-destroying criticism.”

On the other hand, a source close to Evans told CNBC he was still on good terms with Harris and claimed the resignation wasn’t linked to previous departures.

“I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus,” Evans said in a statement to the network.

“I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this caucus has in Congress and across the country.”

Evans worked with Harris’ team in the lead-up to the 2020 election and during the presidential transition.

Read/learn more at NY Post.

Previous articleInductees Announced for Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame
Next articleJamie Foxx Talks Spider-Man Return, Could Get ‘Electro’ Spin-Off
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO