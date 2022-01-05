VP Harris Loses Another One! Vincent Evans Quits to Lead Congressional Black Caucus | VIDEO

*Dang. It’s happened AGAIN. We hate to say it but another Kamala Harris aide has said adios and joined the exodus of staffers leaving the vice president’s office amid claims of turmoil and dysfunction.

On Wednesday, CNBC reported that Vincent Evans, Harris’ deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has quit to take on a role on Capitol Hill.

The now ex-Harris staffer is departing the VP’s office to join the Congressional Black Caucus, which is chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and advocates for minorities.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH to Find Out What It’s Like to Get Sick with Omicron | WATCH

Evans is the latest from Harris’ office to resign amid claims of tension in her office — including the damaging report last month that described her as a “bully” who dishes out “soul-destroying criticism.”

On the other hand, a source close to Evans told CNBC he was still on good terms with Harris and claimed the resignation wasn’t linked to previous departures.

“I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus,” Evans said in a statement to the network.

“I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this caucus has in Congress and across the country.”

.@VP and @SecondGentleman hosted the team tonight and it was a wonderful time had by all. It’s an honor to serve the American people alongside a team that reflects the best of this country. Onward. #VPRBBQ pic.twitter.com/BccJPHpEJe — Vincent Evans (@VinceEvans) July 9, 2021

Evans worked with Harris’ team in the lead-up to the 2020 election and during the presidential transition.

Read/learn more at NY Post.