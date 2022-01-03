Monday, January 3, 2022
Georgia Man Accused of Murdering Sick Wife with Lethal Dose of Cocaine

By Ny MaGee
accused of killing wife with cocaine
Edward Judie Jr. via Bibb County Sheriffs Office

*A former Georgia school administrator was indicted on murder charges in early December for the 2019 death of his wife. 

As reported by Law and Crime, Edward Judie, 67, was indicted by Macon-Bibb County grand jurors on charges of felony murder after allegedly killing his wife with a lethal amount of cocaine

Judie served as Bibb County’s deputy superintendent of student affairs from 2011 to 2015. He and another woman, Aliyah Danielle Walker, were indicted for murdering his wife in November of 2019, local NBC affiliate WMGT reported. They also face charges of possession and distribution of cocaine. 

Here’s more from the outlet:

Edward Judie was arrested the night of July 1st, following an interview with investigators where they questioned him about the suspicious death of Joyce Fox Judie in late November of 2019, who was found to have a lethal dose of cocaine in her system- it was also found that Edward had purchased cocaine the same night. When deputies initially responded to Joyce’s death, Edward claimed that he thought she was asleep, and that they had been drinking that night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Judie changed his statement every time new evidence in the investigation was presented to him.

The sheriff’s office announced his arrest in July 2021.

“[D]uring the interview, Edward’s story continued to change every time he was presented with evidence that conflicted with his prior statements,” the BCSO said in a statement last summer.

Autopsy results showed Judie’s wife had “many times the lethal dose” of cocaine in her system when she died on Nov 29, 2019, per the report. Her cause of death was “cocaine toxicity.”

At the time of her death, the victim was being treated for dementia.

Judie attempted to hide $500,000 from his wife’s life insurance payout, according to the Telegraph. The victim’s children filed a civil lawsuit to prevent him from accessing the money.

Judie reportedly spent two months in jail, but was released in September on a $220,000 bond.

Check out the video report via the YouTube clip above. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

