Experiencing Night Sweats? It’s A Key Symptom of Omicron – Get Tested!

*We know someone who’s not been feeling so great the last several days. They thought had come down with a cold as flu or something not named COVID-19. However, a recent article via Health Canal says that night sweats, one of the symptoms our friend is having, has been identified as one of the symptoms of the Omicron variant. It’s a key signal that our friend needs to get tested.

Omicron is the latest Covid 19 variant that’s sent the world into a panic. Some of the highlights of the new strain are the new symptoms. According to Dr. Amir Khan, a UK doctor, night sweats are at the top of this list.

This revelation by the doctor alerts people to watch out for bad night sweats. Dr. Khan, a physician with the UK NHS[1] (United Kingdom National Health Service), detailed that “those kinds of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes.” are part of the symptoms.

Understanding the symptom is crucial, and health workers need to explain this to people. That way, if a patient experienced the drenching night sweats, they can get tested for the Omicron variant.

Dr. Khan emphasized that “This is important, and it’s important that we keep on top of these symptoms. If we’re going to track Omicron and track it worldwide, we need to be able to test people with these symptoms.” Dr. Khan[2] was speaking with The Sun, a UK newspaper.

Night sweats aren’t new when it comes to mentions about Covid 19 and its variants. While sounding the alarm about the new variant, Dr. Angelique Coetzee from South Africa ranked them as a key symptom. She is the first person to have spoken out about the new variant.

But she expressed that it had milder effects than the deadly Delta variant. She details other symptoms of the variant, such as muscle aches, scratchy throat, and fatigue. But, patients who’ve received the vaccine seem to have milder symptoms when they get Omicron.

Summing Up

As per the latest data, an additional symptom people must watch out for is night sweats. This key symptom adds to others: scratchy throat, mild headaches, and body aches.

There’s still debate around Omicron and whether it’s as severe as Delta. So far, scientists continue to strive to provide more information about the variant. But, there are calls not to take the variant lightly because it has cold-like symptoms.

