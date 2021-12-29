Wednesday, December 29, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Barack and Michelle Obama

Joe Rogan: ‘Michelle Obama Could Beat Donald Trump’ in 2024 (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan says he believes Michelle Obama could beat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race – Screenshot of The Joe Rogan Podcast, Dec. 29, 2021

*Podcast host Joe Rogan says a Democratic presidential ticket led by Michelle Obama could beat former President Donald Trump in 2024.

“Michelle Obama … and they’re going to bring in (Vice President Kamala) Harris,” Rogan surmised Wednesday on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “Harris comes back as the vice president and Michelle Obama is the president. We get a double dose of diversity.”

Using the backhanded compliment “articulate” to describe a person of color, Rogan added: “I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. She’s great, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people.”

Rogan felt that the only Republican ticket who could beat an Obama/Harris run would be the “super team” of Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He said that the only other obstacle to Obama taking the White House in 2024 is if she “bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America and are making people scared. If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on.”

A November poll by The Hill-HarrisX showed Harris is the lead among likely voters if President Joe Biden decided not to run for a second term with 13% in support. Michelle Obama came in second with 10%.

Previous articleBarrels of Drama: OWN Drops First Full-Length Trailer for ‘The Kings of Napa’ (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO