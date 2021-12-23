Ex Minnesota Cop Kim Potter Found Guilty in Traffic Stop Killing of Daunte Wright

*An outcome has been reached in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Potter, 49, was later charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. On Thursday, a Minneapolis jury found her guilty on all charges.

We previously reported, Potter, who is white, killed the young Black man during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. Although Potter believed she wielded her taser and yelled out, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” during the incident, she pulled her gun and fired a single shot, fatally striking Wright. Potter resigned days after the fatal encounter, was eventually arrested, and later released on $100,000 bond.

#Minnesota cop #KimPotter looking like she went to the Kyle Rittenhouse school of bad trial acting, as she testified in her trial for killing Black youth #DaunteWright Do you all see any tears? pic.twitter.com/ccnSXnWseN — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) December 17, 2021

During trial testimony, Potter was asked why she quit, “There were so many bad things happening, I didn’t want my coworkers and then I didn’t want anything bad to happen to the city,” she said.

During further testimony, Potter claimed she couldn’t recall the immediate aftermath of the shooting. She could be heard on bodycam footage saying “Oh my God” and “I’m going to prison.”

“They had an ambulance for me and I don’t know why, and I was at the station. I don’t remember a lot of things afterwards,” Potter said.

Defense attorney Earl Gray asked her, “Do you remember saying something about prison?”

“No,” Potter said.

“I’m sorry it happened,” said Potter crying.

Roughly 2 yrs before Daunte Wright’s death, Kim Potter was involved in another deadly shooting by cop. She instructed the officers who shot Kobe Dimock-Heisler to turn off their body cams. Is that really proper protocol?! We can NOT let this continue! 🎥: @bygeorgiafort pic.twitter.com/5nsweDBSpL — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 20, 2021

Eldridge called Wright’s death “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.”

During her emotional testimony, Potter recounted the “chaotic” moment she shot 20-year-old Wright.

“We were struggling. We were trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic,” Potter testified. “And then, I remember yelling ‘Taser, Taser, Taser’ and nothing happened. And then (Wright) told me I shot him.”

After the verdict was read on Thursday, Potter’s attorneys pleaded for her release until sentencing. A judge ordered her jailed without bail.