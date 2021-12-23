Thursday, December 23, 2021
Ex Minnesota Cop Kim Potter Found Guilty in Traffic Stop Killing of Daunte Wright

By Ny MaGee
0

Kim Potter – Daunte Wright

*An outcome has been reached in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. 

Potter, 49, was later charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.  On Thursday, a Minneapolis jury found her guilty on all charges.

We previously reported, Potter, who is white, killed the young Black man during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. Although Potter believed she wielded her taser and yelled out, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” during the incident, she pulled her gun and fired a single shot, fatally striking Wright. Potter resigned days after the fatal encounter, was eventually arrested, and later released on $100,000 bond.

During trial testimony, Potter was asked why she quit, “There were so many bad things happening, I didn’t want my coworkers and then I didn’t want anything bad to happen to the city,” she said.

During further testimony, Potter claimed she couldn’t recall the immediate aftermath of the shooting. She could be heard on bodycam footage saying “Oh my God” and “I’m going to prison.”

“They had an ambulance for me and I don’t know why, and I was at the station. I don’t remember a lot of things afterwards,” Potter said.

Defense attorney Earl Gray asked her, “Do you remember saying something about prison?”

“No,” Potter said.

“I’m sorry it happened,” said Potter crying.

Eldridge called Wright’s death “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.”

During her emotional testimony, Potter recounted the “chaotic” moment she shot 20-year-old Wright.

“We were struggling. We were trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic,” Potter testified. “And then, I remember yelling ‘Taser, Taser, Taser’ and nothing happened. And then (Wright) told me I shot him.”

After the verdict was read on Thursday, Potter’s attorneys pleaded for her release until sentencing. A judge ordered her jailed without bail.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

