Wednesday, December 22, 2021
HomeNews
News

Woman Files Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Trey Songz, Diddy

By Ny MaGee
0

Trey Songz and Sean ‘Diddy’ (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

*A woman has filed a $20 million lawsuit alleging that Trey Songz sexually abused her in 2018 after attending a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s mansion.

The woman reportedly filed the lawsuit this week in Florida, and also names Diddy and E11EVEN nightclub as defendants.

Here’s more from Insider:

Jahuara Jeffries claimed in the suit filed this week in Miami-Dade Circuit Court that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, “assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned” her after the two attended Diddy’s bash in the early morning hours of January 1, 2018. The suit alleges that as Jeffries danced with friends on a couch at the club, Songz digitally penetrated her.

“While Plaintiff was dancing on the couch, she noticed Defendant Songz standing on the floor next to her. She then felt fingers being inserted into her vagina, turned around, and saw Defendant Songz pulling his hand away from her bottom,” the suit says. Jeffries “immediately” got down off the couch and was left “in a state of shock,” according to the lawsuit. 

The lawsuit says after Jeffries left the club with her friends and Songz in Songz’s car — driven by his security guard — more bizarreness unfolded. 

READ MORE: Trey Songz Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Assault in Las Vegas

EURweb.com

Per the report, Songz took off his shirt once inside the car and Plaintiff began recording him “for her own safety,” the suit states.

Songz attempted to take her phone, and when she refused, his driver, under direction from Trey, “grabbed Plaintiff and violently pulled her out of the vehicle, while Defendant Songz pushed her, and threw her onto the street,” the suit says.

The suit alleges Songz “threatened and ridiculed” her in the process and “threw water in her face.”

“Plaintiff suffered scrapes on her legs after hitting the ground following being forcibly removed from the vehicle and thrown to [the] ground,” the lawsuit says.

The woman claims Diddy is liable because he and the servers at his New Year’s Eve party supplied Songz alcohol.

Songz “assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned Plaintiff while under the influence of alcohol which was consumed at the home of Defendant Combs and which impaired Defendant Songz’s faculties,” the lawsuit alleges.

Jeffries “suffered negligent infliction of emotional distress and resulting pain and suffering, disability,” as well as “mental anguish.”

She is seeking $20 million in damages.

Previous articleMariah Carey’s Dogs Triggered By ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Chorus (Watch)
Next articleDrakeo The Ruler Allegedly Stabbed by YG’s Crew At LA Festival
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO