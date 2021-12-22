Woman Files Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Trey Songz, Diddy

*A woman has filed a $20 million lawsuit alleging that Trey Songz sexually abused her in 2018 after attending a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s mansion.

The woman reportedly filed the lawsuit this week in Florida, and also names Diddy and E11EVEN nightclub as defendants.

Here’s more from Insider:

Jahuara Jeffries claimed in the suit filed this week in Miami-Dade Circuit Court that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, “assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned” her after the two attended Diddy’s bash in the early morning hours of January 1, 2018. The suit alleges that as Jeffries danced with friends on a couch at the club, Songz digitally penetrated her.

“While Plaintiff was dancing on the couch, she noticed Defendant Songz standing on the floor next to her. She then felt fingers being inserted into her vagina, turned around, and saw Defendant Songz pulling his hand away from her bottom,” the suit says. Jeffries “immediately” got down off the couch and was left “in a state of shock,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says after Jeffries left the club with her friends and Songz in Songz’s car — driven by his security guard — more bizarreness unfolded.

READ MORE: Trey Songz Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Assault in Las Vegas

Per the report, Songz took off his shirt once inside the car and Plaintiff began recording him “for her own safety,” the suit states.

Songz attempted to take her phone, and when she refused, his driver, under direction from Trey, “grabbed Plaintiff and violently pulled her out of the vehicle, while Defendant Songz pushed her, and threw her onto the street,” the suit says.

The suit alleges Songz “threatened and ridiculed” her in the process and “threw water in her face.”

“Plaintiff suffered scrapes on her legs after hitting the ground following being forcibly removed from the vehicle and thrown to [the] ground,” the lawsuit says.

The woman claims Diddy is liable because he and the servers at his New Year’s Eve party supplied Songz alcohol.

Songz “assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned Plaintiff while under the influence of alcohol which was consumed at the home of Defendant Combs and which impaired Defendant Songz’s faculties,” the lawsuit alleges.

Jeffries “suffered negligent infliction of emotional distress and resulting pain and suffering, disability,” as well as “mental anguish.”

She is seeking $20 million in damages.