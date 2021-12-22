Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Biopic on Death Row Boss Suge Knight in the Works

By Ny MaGee
*A Suge Knight biopic is officially in the works. 

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, producer Steve Whitney and his company TSW Films have purchased the rights to tell the authorized version of Suge’s life. 

“Over the last 30 years, there has been so much talk about Compton, me, the inner cities, and Death Row – A lot of talk. Even when it comes to making my movie there has been so many imposters saying they have my rights, or they got the deal – that was, and is, all talk,” Knight said in a statement, Deadline reports.

“So when it came time to do a real movie and tell the truth about it he [Mike Klein] introduced me to Steve Whitney. Now, Steve, Mike, and I, and the woman that has my back, are making this movie. Taking it to the next level!” he added.

According to the report, Nick Cassavetes(God Is a Bullet) will write the script alongside Anthony Thorne (After Exile). The release date has not yet been announced.

READ MORE: Ex-FBI Agent Says Suge Knight Financed Hit on Biggie – Diddy was Intended Target

The Death Row Records co-founder, born Marion “Suge” Knight, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in October 2018 after pleading “no contest” to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of former rap music label owner Terry Carter. The hit-and-run incident occurred in 2015 on the set of “Straight Outta Compton.”

Knight was previously facing life in prison over the incident, which also left Cle “Bone” Sloan injured.

Surveillance video showed Suge striking both victims with his vehicle; however, he originally claimed that he hit the men out of self-defense and was simply trying to flee following a dispute with Carter and Sloan. 

Suge was sentenced to 28 years after accepting a deal and pleading “no contest” to voluntary manslaughter. He is serving his sentence at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County, California.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

