Monday, December 20, 2021
Rare Whitney Houston Song Breaks NFT Sales Record

By Ny MaGee
*A never-before-heard Whitney Houston recording has broken NFT(Non-Fungible Token) sales after it was auctioned for $999,999 on the Tezos blockchain. 

According to the New York Daily News, the song was reportedly “uncovered” last year, and the late singer allegedly recorded the track at age 17. The title of the song has not been disclosed and the winning bidder has not been identified.

“Whitney was 17 years old when she recorded the song. Both come from Newark, both have the same middle name. Whitney had the desire to always help others help themselves, especially young people,” Houston’s estate chief Pat Houston said in a statement. “She established the Whitney Houston Foundation in 1989 and she had events each year centered around young people, so it was a no-brainer when we were introduced to Diana.”

READ MORE: Dionne Warwick Slams Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic: ‘Leave Her Alone’

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to “support and empower young creators, just as Whitney did,” according to a news release issued by Primary Wave Music.

“This initial NFT drop is one of many Whitney Houston collections as we continue to tell her story, going behind the scenes and using never-before-seen content from the estate’s archives to celebrate her career, music, and talent in new and creative ways,” Primary Wave Music digital strategy partner and president Rob Dippold said in a statement.

Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012, at the age of 48.

We previously reported that the forthcoming film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” will chronicle Houston’s life and rise to fame. Executive Producer/music icon Clive Davis, who signed Houston to Arista Records, previously said that the project will be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.

Speaking to Variety, Davis said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

