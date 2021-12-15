Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Jody Watley’s ‘Renderings: The Alex Di Ciò Remixes’ Surges to No. 1 on Solar Radio’s (UK) Sweet Rhythms Chart

By Fisher Jack
Jody Watley (no 1 on UK Sweet Rhythms chart)
*Jody Watley continues her legendary stride into the rhythm music history chart, again!

The iconic singer has amassed another Sweet Rhythms chart-topper with Renderings: The Alex Di Ciò Remixes.

The collaboration chemistry between the Chicago-born icon and producer Alex Di Ciò with a collection of remixes on new EP “Renderings” hits number one featuring singles “Not A Single Day Goes By” and “Whenever” in the Sweet Rhythms Chart on Solar Radio (UK), December 13, 2021.

Alex Di Ciò, a world-renowned producer and remixer has contributed to all of her recent Top 5 UK Soul Chart releases, including 2020’s “Winter Nights” the 2018 Number 1 Single “The Mood” with mega support from BBC, Mi-Soul, DeLite, Solar Radio, and more.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: FIRST LOOK: OWN’s ‘Speak Sis’ Returns with Tia Mowry, Garcelle Beauvais, April Ryan & More

Jody Watley says, “The consistent support of UK Soul Radio for “Renderings” and other recent Jody Watley releases means the world to me in keeping people dancing, feeling good and inspired.”

Beyond the USA and other international territories, Watley is a regular staple on the UK radio and charts dating as far back as a former original member of the trio Shalamar and steadily in her own award-winning solo career since her Grammy-winning debut in 1987 and throughout each decade with an eclectic range of releases and collaborations.

The trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style is not only a game-changing international Pop/R&B icon but a brilliant visionary. Never one to be placed in one ‘music box genre’, the ageless singer’s entire career has been about looking forward.

Jody Watley (graphic)
Congratulations to the always fabulous Miss Jody Watley!

You definitely want to add Jody Watley’s “Renderings – The Alex Di Ciò Remix” to your playlist for home, car, workout, party or simply to feel uplifted, now available at all digital platforms.

You can connect with her on social media: @jodywatle

“Renderings” by Jody Watley is now available on all digital platforms.
source: BNM Publicity & Management Group

Fisher Jack

