BLIND ITEM: Undercover Actress

This very well-educated foreign-born A- list mostly movie actress stars in at least one franchise. She has a great origin story on how she decided to become an actress, but leaves off what happened before she became a full-time actress. She worked for an Interpol specializing in going undercover in situations where organizations were laundering money or trafficking workers from third world countries. It was during an assignment where she was nearly killed during a gunfight and that was enough of that for her and acting is where she ended up

