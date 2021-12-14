Yvonne Orji and Female Lineup of ‘Yearly Departed’ Say Goodbye to 2021 [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with the female comedians of “Yearly Departed,” to dish about the groundbreaking comedy special that returns to Prime Video on Dec. 23.

Per press release, hosted by Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”) and featuring a lineup of emerging and all-star talent including Jane Fonda, Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti, “Yearly Departed” bids a raucous, celebratory farewell to everything from Hot Vaxx Summer to Zoom to Ignoring the Climate Crisis. After another tumultuous year, the women of Yearly Departed invite you to reflect, rejoice, and raise a glass (or several) to everything we’re leaving in the past, capped off by a special performance by Grammy-winning pop star Alessia Cara.

Check out the trailer below.

“Yearly Departed” is from Amazon Studios, Done+Dusted, and Scrap Paper Pictures. “Yearly Departed” is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-winner Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) returns as the director for this year’s special.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee caught up with Yvonne, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Aparna to unpack the second installment of the comedy special — check out our exclusive video interview below.