Snoop Dogg Botches Names While Announcing Golden Globes Nominations [WATCH]

*Snoop Dogg was tapped to help announce the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards on Monday and hilariously mispronounced some of the names.

Snoop joined Helen Hoehne, new president of the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFPA), at the Beverly Hilton to read the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globes, which recognizes the excellence in film and television.

As reported by CNN, multiple media outlets, including NBC, have opted not to participate in this year’s award’s broadcast because of diversity issues within the HFPA. The organization announced in October that the show will go on as planned in January.

The group caught major heat last year for snubbing Black films, so this year’s noms feature several Black performers, including Will Smith and his “King Richard” costar Aunjanue Ellis, Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Ruth Negga (“Passing”), and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”).

Beyoncé landed her fifth Golden Globe nomination in the Best Original Song category for her song “Be Alive,” which appears on the “King Richard” soundtrack. Noticeably absent from the list of nominees are Jennifer Hudson’s performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.”

OTHER NEWS: FOX SOUL Releases Trailer for its Original Movie ‘Where Hearts Lie’ | WatchTRAILER

Congrats to Ben Affleck(or how to Snoop Dogg like to call him “Been Afflack”) for his Golden Globe nomination. pic.twitter.com/dlLGXDiZhq — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) December 13, 2021

EW interviewed several Hollywood insiders who criticized the Globes’ diversity scandal. Per the outlet:

“Any nomination from that organization this year is tainted,” a prominent publicity head told the publication, while an influential Oscar campaign mastermind speculated that many nominees wouldn’t willingly accept nods if they came their way: “You focus on laurels that give pedigree and bring attention in a positive way,” they said. “Given the conversation right now, [the Globes don’t] feel positive. [They don’t] feel like forward momentum.”

i’m crying at snoop dogg turning denis villeneuve into a whole latino pic.twitter.com/fvxXkGiQpL — ale ∞ (@filmotreides) December 13, 2021

Snoop Dogg struggled to pronounce a few names of the nominees. He botched Ben Affleck’s name, director Denis Villeneuve’s name and Ciarán Hinds’ first name — watch the moment via the Twitter clips above and below.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 9 but the format has yet to be announced.

See the full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations below.