Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Snoop Dogg Botches Names While Announcing Golden Globes Nominations [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Snoop Dogg Golden Globes

*Snoop Dogg was tapped to help announce the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards on Monday and hilariously mispronounced some of the names. 

Snoop joined Helen Hoehne, new president of the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFPA), at the Beverly Hilton to read the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globes, which recognizes the excellence in film and television. 

As reported by CNN, multiple media outlets, including NBC, have opted not to participate in this year’s award’s broadcast because of diversity issues within the HFPA. The organization announced in October that the show will go on as planned in January.

The group caught major heat last year for snubbing Black films, so this year’s noms feature several Black performers, including Will Smith and his “King Richard” costar Aunjanue Ellis, Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Ruth Negga (“Passing”), and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”).

Beyoncé landed her fifth Golden Globe nomination in the Best Original Song category for her song “Be Alive,” which appears on the “King Richard” soundtrack. Noticeably absent from the list of nominees are Jennifer Hudson’s performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.”

OTHER NEWS: FOX SOUL Releases Trailer for its Original Movie ‘Where Hearts Lie’ | WatchTRAILER

EW interviewed several Hollywood insiders who criticized the Globes’ diversity scandal. Per the outlet:

“Any nomination from that organization this year is tainted,” a prominent publicity head told the publication, while an influential Oscar campaign mastermind speculated that many nominees wouldn’t willingly accept nods if they came their way: “You focus on laurels that give pedigree and bring attention in a positive way,” they said. “Given the conversation right now, [the Globes don’t] feel positive. [They don’t] feel like forward momentum.”

Snoop Dogg struggled to pronounce a few names of the nominees. He botched Ben Affleck’s name, director Denis Villeneuve’s name and Ciarán Hinds’ first name — watch the moment via the Twitter clips above and below.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 9 but the format has yet to be announced.

See the full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations below.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best Television Series Drama
“Lupin”
“The Morning Show”
“Pose”
“Squid Game”
“Succession”
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Dopesick”
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
“Maid”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Underground Railroad”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick … Boom!”
“West Side Story”
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“Belfast,”
“CODA”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog”
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
“Compartment No. 6”
“Drive My Car”
“The Hand of God”
“A Hero”
“Parallel Mothers”
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin , “Being the Ricardos”
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Ruth Negga, “Passing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Best Motion Picture — Animated
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song”
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
Emma Stone, “Cruella”
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
Best Director — Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
Best Original Score
“The French Dispatch”
“Encanto”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Dune”
