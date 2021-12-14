Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife to Bag Millions After Reaching Settlement In Divorce

*Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young have reportedly reached a settlement in their bitter divorce battle.

According to insiders, the rapper will pay his ex-wife to end the divorce, and The Blast reports that the former couple verbally agreed on a minimum amount.

Here’s more from the report:

In recent filings, Dr. Dre claims he isn’t exactly as wealthy as many might believe based on new reports. In November, the legendary rapper disclosed his entire estate to the court which consisted of $183 million in cash, $269 million in property and assets, and over $6 million in stocks. Although the musician’s wealth is massive, it’s under half of what was after he sold his shares in ‘Beats’ headphones — which reportedly made him a Billionaire.

As for the exact amount Nicole will receive from Dre, it’s not being revealed at this time. But, we’re told the amount is so substantial — Nicole will be a very, very wealthy woman. If you do the math, she is getting a large chunk of his fortune that is near $500 million.

The agreement has not yet been signed, per the report. Once that happens, Dre will not be responsible for paying Young monthly spousal support.

Over the summer, Dre was ordered to pay his ex $3.5 million a year in spousal support. Dre also must continue to cover expenses for Nicole’s health insurance, security costs, and maintaining her two homes, the judge said.

The order shall remain in place “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party or until further order of the court,” Judge Powell ruled.

Young filed for divorce last summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996, and share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

Dr. Dre on Thursday reached a deal in the divorce process.

The hip-hop mogul shared a picture of him posing in front of balloons that spelled out “DIVORCED AF” — see below. Dre’s friend, music executive Breyon Prescott, captioned the photo: “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!!” Prescott captioned the post. “Congrats 🍾 Still Dre 🐐 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”

TMZ reports that a divorce deal has been struck but has not yet been signed.