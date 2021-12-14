Tuesday, December 14, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Another Bryan Singer

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

There is an actor who was once A- list and is in need of a great deal of money in a very short amount of time. He is fully prepared with receipts to show this A list director/producer who always claims he is innocent of anything related to #MeToo, is in fact, not so innocent. This actor is willing to discuss how he was forced to sleep with the director/producer not only for parts, but to keep his part. He is willing to talk about at least a dozen other legal and no so legal aged men who have similar experiences and many of whom were then passed to other producers or directors and forced to have sex with them also for parts. If they ever stopped wanting to have sex with a producer or director in this group, then it was their responsibility to find a replacement, or they would never work again. 

Can you guess who the actor and producer are?  Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

