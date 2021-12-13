Monday, December 13, 2021
Zac Stacy Says His ‘Bitter’ Ex-Girlie ‘Staged’ His Attack of Her – She Responds | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*#ZacStacy said the savage attack on his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, was “staged,” and that she set him up because he didn’t want to be with her and that she was “bitter.”⁠

TMZ Sports obtained video of the former #NFL running back’s interview with police after he brutally attacked Evans in her Florida home.⁠

In the video, you can hear Stacy detailing the events leading up to the attack on Nov. 13, claiming that the altercation was “all staged.”⁠

“It’s just a case of just bitterness, man,” Stacy told the police. “That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up.”⁠

Stacy continued, “The whole thing was staged. All she’s trying to do is get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me.”⁠

Stacy claims that his ex-girlfriend, who’s also the mother of his son, was upset because he didn’t want to be in a relationship with her.

(Scroll down below the IG post for Kristin Evans’ response.)

Per TMZ: Kristin Evans — Stacy’s ex — is vehemently denying Stacy’s claims that she “staged” the attack … saying in a video statement Monday, “I don’t know how you can stage getting your ass beat.”
Evans added, “This is what abusers do. They will make you seem like you’re the crazy one and that they’re the victim.”

Evans said she also had an issue with the way the officers spoke with Stacy in the video … saying she was “upset” that it appeared the police were “consoling” the ex-NFL player during the arrest.
“Everything about this makes me uncomfortable,” she said.

