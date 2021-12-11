A Remarkable Thesis on Sam Cooke!

*I just came across a wonderful thesis written by Gabriel Jacob Rosenberg and submitted in 2016 to the faculty of Wesleyan University in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the Degree of Bachelor of Arts.

Today marks the 57th year since soul singer Sam Cooke was killed, December 11, 1964. Coincidentally, it was 1957 when Cooke crossed over from gospel to secular music with the release of his breakthrough hit “You Send Me.”

Rosenberg who graduated from Wesleyan with Departmental Honors in American Studies is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. His senior thesis: “A Conscious Citizen: Sam Cooke, Racial Performativity, and the Crisis of Crossover Music” is a must-read for Cooke aficionados who want to know more about his influence and the impact he had in the music industry.

To read this insightful perspective, please Click Here

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]