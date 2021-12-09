Thursday, December 9, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Gag Order

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The foreign-born alliterate B list NBA player isn’t good enough or famous enough to warrant a gag order in a pending case. But, because the reality family hates any kind of negative news, they are going to court to make sure the soon-to-be mother of a baby can’t tell her story every day. Meanwhile, the family can start slamming her and she won’t be able to defend herself. 

Can you guess who the B-list NBA player and reality family are? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

