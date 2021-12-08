Wednesday, December 8, 2021
BLIND ITEM: One Big Argument

By Ny MaGee
blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Two sets of producers and one big argument. One set of producers want to bring in the actress/producer/host to be the permanent host of this daytime talk show. A different group of producers wants to bring in this alliterate host who is under contract to a different show. One thing that both agree on is the original host will not return.

Can you guess who the two potential hosts are and the talk show? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

