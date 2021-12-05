Sunday, December 5, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Family

Overblown, Unnecessary? – Ghanaian Actress Gets Prison Time for Posting Nude Pic with Son

By Fisher Jack
0

Akuapem Poloo posing-naked-with-son (social media pic)
Akuapem Poloo posing with-son (social media pic)

*A Ghanaian actress will go to prison (for 90 days) for taking a nude photo with her son on his 7th birthday, according to reports.

After her appeal was denied Wednesday, Rosemond Brown — known as Akuapem Poloo — shared a post on Instagram: “SON I LOVE YOU AND GOD IS WITH YOU ALWAYS YOU KNOW … BE GOOD TILL MUMMY COMES BACK …GOD IS IN CONTROL ALWAYS.”

“The court is bothered with posting nude photos on social media. There is no doubt that apart from the canker of rape, defilement, physical assault, the publication of obscene materials is on the increase,” Judge Christiana Cann ruled in April, according to the agency Newsflash. “A harsh sentence will serve as a deterrent.”

(To get the backstory and to find out what Cardi B said about this case, scroll down below the IG post.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Rapper Asian Doll Accused of Cultural Appropriation – But Why’re You Shocked?

Wait! There’s more …

The backstory is that Poloo, 32, posted a snap of herself nude while facing her young son on social media in June 2020, prompting Ghana officials to charge her with domestic violence and the posting of obscene material.

“The court is bothered with posting nude photos on social media. There is no doubt that apart from the canker of rape, defilement, physical assault, the publication of obscene materials is on the increase,” Judge Christiana Cann ruled in April, according to the agency Newsflash. “A harsh sentence will serve as a deterrent.”

At the end of the day, Poloo was sentenced to a three-month term, However, she appealed and that brings us to the present. This past Wednesday (12-01-21) Justice Ruby Aryeetey of the High Court upheld Judge Cann’s sentence, ruling it wasn’t excessive.

“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” she said,” reports BBC Pidgin.

Akuape Poloo (Instagram)
Akuape Poloo (Instagram)

It obviously didn’t sway any of the judges in the case that high-profile celebrity/entertainer Cardi B showed love and publicly backed the single mom back in April (2021), writing jail was “a bit harsh.”

“I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that,” the singer posted. “I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea.”

Also on Wednesday, before beginning her sentence, Poloo took to social media to thank the celebs who came out for her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)

Oh yeah, one last thing. While Poloo is in lockdown (90 days) – according to ghgossip.com – her bestie, and fellow Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, will take care of Poloo’s son.

Previous articleBlack Rapper Asian Doll Accused of Cultural Appropriation – But Why’re You Shocked?
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO