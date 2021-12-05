Overblown, Unnecessary? – Ghanaian Actress Gets Prison Time for Posting Nude Pic with Son

*A Ghanaian actress will go to prison (for 90 days) for taking a nude photo with her son on his 7th birthday, according to reports.

After her appeal was denied Wednesday, Rosemond Brown — known as Akuapem Poloo — shared a post on Instagram: “SON I LOVE YOU AND GOD IS WITH YOU ALWAYS YOU KNOW … BE GOOD TILL MUMMY COMES BACK …GOD IS IN CONTROL ALWAYS.”

“The court is bothered with posting nude photos on social media. There is no doubt that apart from the canker of rape, defilement, physical assault, the publication of obscene materials is on the increase,” Judge Christiana Cann ruled in April, according to the agency Newsflash. “A harsh sentence will serve as a deterrent.”

The backstory is that Poloo, 32, posted a snap of herself nude while facing her young son on social media in June 2020, prompting Ghana officials to charge her with domestic violence and the posting of obscene material.

At the end of the day, Poloo was sentenced to a three-month term, However, she appealed and that brings us to the present. This past Wednesday (12-01-21) Justice Ruby Aryeetey of the High Court upheld Judge Cann’s sentence, ruling it wasn’t excessive.

“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” she said,” reports BBC Pidgin.

It obviously didn’t sway any of the judges in the case that high-profile celebrity/entertainer Cardi B showed love and publicly backed the single mom back in April (2021), writing jail was “a bit harsh.”

“I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that,” the singer posted. “I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea.”

I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that .Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea.I think jail is a bit harsh .Maybe social media probation or community service. https://t.co/ncdwvggvFK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 17, 2021

Also on Wednesday, before beginning her sentence, Poloo took to social media to thank the celebs who came out for her.

Oh yeah, one last thing. While Poloo is in lockdown (90 days) – according to ghgossip.com – her bestie, and fellow Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, will take care of Poloo’s son.