Saturday, December 4, 2021
HomeNewsCable News
Cable News

You’re Outta Heah! CNN Fires Chris Cumo / Ex-Anchor Responds – VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Simply put Chris Cuomo is now an Ex-CNN anchor. The network said on Saturday (12-04-21) it has fired Cuomo after an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to accusations of sexual misconduct.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo said in a statement about his firing. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Cuomo being let go comes after the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released records on Monday that revealed he took a greater role in the defense of Andrew Cuomo than was previously known.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Chris Cuomo Calls CNN Suspension ‘Embarrassing, But I Understand It’

Information released by James’ office showed that Cuomo checked with sources to find out if stories about his brother’s accusers were forthcoming and gave detailed feedback on his brother’s statements to the press.

Developing …

Previous articleEssence Atkins Talks New Movie + She Dishes On Meeting Her Husband Online, Breaking Up & Co Parenting | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO