You’re Outta Heah! CNN Fires Chris Cumo / Ex-Anchor Responds – VIDEO

*Simply put Chris Cuomo is now an Ex-CNN anchor. The network said on Saturday (12-04-21) it has fired Cuomo after an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to accusations of sexual misconduct.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo said in a statement about his firing. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Cuomo being let go comes after the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released records on Monday that revealed he took a greater role in the defense of Andrew Cuomo than was previously known.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Chris Cuomo Calls CNN Suspension ‘Embarrassing, But I Understand It’

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

Information released by James’ office showed that Cuomo checked with sources to find out if stories about his brother’s accusers were forthcoming and gave detailed feedback on his brother’s statements to the press.

Developing …