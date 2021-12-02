Chris Cuomo Calls CNN Suspension ‘Embarrassing, But I Understand It’

*Chris Cuomo, CNN’s star anchor and brother of disgraced, former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, is speaking out about being “indefinitely” suspended by the network.

Cumo broke his silence during his SiriusXM radio show, “Let’s Get After It,” on Wednesday, admitting his recent suspension is “embarrassing.”

“Quick note, the obvious,” Cuomo said at the start of the broadcast, Complex reports. “I’ve been suspended from CNN. You know this already. It hurts to even say it, it’s embarrassing, but I understand it and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past and I mean it. It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I’m not gonna talk about this anymore than that. So for right now, let’s just get after it, and there’s plenty to do on that score.”

Cuomo claims he never “made calls to the press” about his brother’s sexual misconduct scandal, nor did he try to “control CNN’s coverage of my family.”

“As you know, back in May when I was told to no longer communicate with my brother’s aides in any group meetings, I acknowledged it was a mistake, I apologized to my colleagues, and I stopped, and I meant it,” he said in August, following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor. “It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried doing the right thing, and I just want you all to know that.”

Here’s more from Complex:

However, documents released by the AG’s office on Monday indicate Chris Cuomo played a much larger role in helping his brother combat the misconduct allegations as well as mounting backlash. The trove of emails, text exchanges, and interview transcripts showed Chris Cuomo had used his media sources to dig up information on the elder Cuomo’s accusers as well as any reports that may have shown the former governor in a bad light. Documents indicate he would then share those details with Andrew Cuomo’s aides.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday evening. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the spokesperson continued. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

“However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew,” the spokesperson added. “As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Cuomo’s suspension comes after significant criticism from people who noted that he violated widely accepted journalistic norms.