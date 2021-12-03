Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Michigan School Shooting Suspect’s Parents Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

By Fisher Jack
0

Oxford High School shooting memorial - GettyImages
A memorial outside of Oxford High School continues to grow on December 03 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. – GettyImages

*This story keeps getting worse and worse! The parents of Ethan Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for opening giving their son a gun he used to kill four people at his high school.

Earlier this week Ethan Crumbley,15, was charged as an adult for multiple counts of first-degree murder after using a 9 mm gun to kill and injury multiple students at his high school. Now, his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Under Michigan law, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where harm or death was high. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors believe that the parents naively and carelessly gave Ethan access to the gun, knowing he could potentially harm someone.

“If you own a weapon or possess a weapon and you knowingly allow someone to have free access to it, who you have reason to believe might use it to injure somebody, that is willful and it’s gross negligence and there are lots of criminal consequences for that,” prosecutor Karen McDonald said to NBC News.

Prosecutors also say they have not been in contact with Ethan or his parents since the charges have been announced. The Crumbleys family lawyer has declined to comment Also.

Question: Should the parents have to go to prison for the actions of their son? 👀

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Brawl Breaks Out During Verzuz for Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony | WATCH

Previous articleAlec Baldwin Admits He Is ‘Struggling Physically’ Since Shooting on ‘Rust’ Movie Set
Next articlePastor Mike Jr Not Happy Kanye West is Top Gospel Artist of 2021 – ‘Something Doesn’t Feel Right’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO