Michigan School Shooting Suspect’s Parents Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

*This story keeps getting worse and worse! The parents of Ethan Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for opening giving their son a gun he used to kill four people at his high school.

Earlier this week Ethan Crumbley,15, was charged as an adult for multiple counts of first-degree murder after using a 9 mm gun to kill and injury multiple students at his high school. Now, his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Under Michigan law, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where harm or death was high. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors believe that the parents naively and carelessly gave Ethan access to the gun, knowing he could potentially harm someone.

“If you own a weapon or possess a weapon and you knowingly allow someone to have free access to it, who you have reason to believe might use it to injure somebody, that is willful and it’s gross negligence and there are lots of criminal consequences for that,” prosecutor Karen McDonald said to NBC News.

Prosecutors also say they have not been in contact with Ethan or his parents since the charges have been announced. The Crumbleys family lawyer has declined to comment Also.

Question: Should the parents have to go to prison for the actions of their son? 👀

