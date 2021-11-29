Prime Video Celebrates the Release of Amazon Original Series HARLEM with Community Festivities

*NEW YORK — Prime Video celebrates the release of the Amazon Original series Harlem with a weekend of festivities designed to capture the energy and pride of Harlem. On December 3 and 4 at the historic Harlem Parish on W. 118 Street, Prime Video’s “Harlem Ever After” event will feature Black female creators and entrepreneurs, celebrate sisterhood, and pay homage to the beloved neighborhood. The Amazon Original series Harlem, which focuses on strong Black women and follows them as they chase their dreams, serves as inspiration for the event.

“Harlem Ever After” will transform the iconic Harlem Parish into an interactive space featuring photo opportunities and engaging programming, including colorful murals inspired by Harlem, created by local artists Tiffany B Chanel, Marthalicia Matarrita, Marissa Molina, and Maria “TOOFLY” Castillo. Celebrity designer Kimberly Goldson, in collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row, will curate a collection of designs inspired by the series and its characters. The looks will be on display through the entirety of the event and completed with accessories and shoes provided by ShoeDazzle.

The community event, open to the public, will kick off on Friday, December 3 with programming centered on female empowerment, including a presentation from Ms. Goldson on how fashion can empower people and provide an opportunity for self-expression. That’s followed by a panel discussion hosted by Harlem native Bea Arthur, LMHC, a Columbia University-trained psychotherapist, and award-winning entrepreneur. The panel, titled “Harlem Hustle: A New Era for Black Business and Entrepreneurship,” co-presented by Ladies Get Paid, a community where women learn to level up in their careers and achieve financial freedom, will feature inspiring names from participating brands: Ylorie Taylor, vice president of EDEN BodyWorks, Jessica Spaulding, co-founder of Harlem Chocolate Factory, Chandra Cooks, head of marketing of Mented Cosmetics, Samantha Shipp Warrick, head of partnerships at PHENOMENAL, and Teri Johnson, founder of Harlem Candle Company.

Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer, Prime Video and Amazon Studios said, “Harlem focuses on a group of ambitious women as they pursue their dreams. In bringing this show to life through our marketing we thought, ‘What could be better than honoring many of the inspirational women entrepreneurs who built their businesses in Harlem, or are closely connected to the community?’ That’s how this exciting activation, featuring some amazing entrepreneurs and artists, as well as activities and conversations, came to be. And just like in the show, it’s not just all about business! We wanted to create a space that celebrates the heritage of the community and that lets residents, as well as those just a subway ride away, immerse themselves in a bit of culture and fun.”

Within the space, guests will enjoy refreshments from locally based caterer, as well as music and entertainment from the stage and five dedicated spaces, each with Instagrammable opportunities—all of which feature Black-owned businesses from various industries, including:

EDEN BodyWorks , a hair and body products company inspired by nature’s finest ingredients. EDEN is committed to empowering women to live happier, healthier lives, and will help attendees find the products that work best for their glorious crowns as well as provide samples to take home.

, a hair and body products company inspired by nature’s finest ingredients. EDEN is committed to empowering women to live happier, healthier lives, and will help attendees find the products that work best for their glorious crowns as well as provide samples to take home. Harlem Candle Company , a luxury home-fragrance brand specializing in scented candles inspired by the rich history of Harlem. Harlem Candle Company’s space will feature a collection of Harlem Renaissance-themed candles and pay homage to the iconic people and places that inspired them.

, a luxury home-fragrance brand specializing in scented candles inspired by the rich history of Harlem. Harlem Candle Company’s space will feature a collection of Harlem Renaissance-themed candles and pay homage to the iconic people and places that inspired them. Harlem Chocolate Factory , an artisan chocolate company based in Harlem that uses chocolate to convey the various cultural experiences of Harlem. Harlem Chocolate Factory has chosen a selection of delicious bonbons for attendees to enjoy, each selected with a BFF from the show in mind.

, an artisan chocolate company based in Harlem that uses chocolate to convey the various cultural experiences of Harlem. Harlem Chocolate Factory has chosen a selection of delicious bonbons for attendees to enjoy, each selected with a BFF from the show in mind. Mented Cosmetics , a pigment-first beauty brand celebrating women of all hues. Founded in Harlem by two best friends, Mented is excited to offer mini makeovers on-site, with beauty looks inspired by each of the four friends in Harlem. Come and get glowing, girl!

, a pigment-first beauty brand celebrating women of all hues. Founded in Harlem by two best friends, Mented is excited to offer mini makeovers on-site, with beauty looks inspired by each of the four friends in Harlem. Come and get glowing, girl! PHENOMENAL, a values-driven, 360-degree media company that centers women and historically excluded communities founded by lawyer and best-selling author Meena Harris. PHENOMENAL’s space will be dedicated to encouraging guests to celebrate themselves by sharing what PHENOMENAL role(s) they play in life—entrepreneur, sister, friend, and more.

To wrap up the festivities, Saturday will be centered around wellness and gratitude. Attendees can start the morning off with cups of bold hot tea from The Black Leaf Tea, before having the opportunity to move their bodies with Harlem Cycle for 45-minute mat classes that are accessible for all levels of fitness. The day will conclude with a painting party session hosted by Paint ‘N Pour, whose instructors will teach attendees how to create a work of art in appreciation of all things Harlem.

To top it all off, Prime Video has engaged the Harlem Business Alliance, a nonprofit whose mission is to increase the economic viability of Black-owned businesses through education, advocacy, and support.

Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead and secure their spot via a reservation system that includes safety protocols for COVID-19. Limited tickets to the celebration are available on a first-come, first-served basis each day, but it is recommended to reserve first via the RSVP website. For more information about Harlem and the weekend festivities, or to reserve your tickets online, please visit harlemeverafter.com.

ABOUT HARLEM

Created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a new single-camera comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille (Meagan Good) is a popular young anthropology professor with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn (Grace Byers) is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

The series stars Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.” Additional recurring guest stars include Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.”

Harlem is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) also serve as executive producers alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER. Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) directed the first two episodes.

source: alliedglobalmarketing.com