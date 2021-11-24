Wendell Pierce Says He Lives Abroad Because U.S. Has Normalized Violence

*Actor Wendell Pierce is speaking out about the not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, noting that Americans have “embraced” violence.

“The Wire” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” star no longer resides in the U.S. because the nation has normalized violence and hate.

“I’m home in America for the month of November. I have lived abroad for 4 of the last 5 years. Sadly, what I’ll be thankful for this holiday is leaving the US for a more peaceful life. The violence in America has been normalized. Violent crime, political violence, open carry laws,” the New Orleans native tweeted Sunday night.

I’m home in America for the month of November. I have lived abroad for 4 of the last 5 years. Sadly, what I’ll be thankful for this holiday is leaving the US for a more peaceful life. The violence in America has been normalized. Violent crime, political violence, open carry laws. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 22, 2021

“My trip home was a palpable feeling of danger. In all parts of the country, small town, big city. The realization is that we have always been violent but decided to evolve away from it. Now we have embraced it full on,” he wrote.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, when one social media user criticized Pierce for using firearms on screen, the actor responded by tweeting, “As an actor, I’m asked not to live life’s answers, but to live life’s questions. Present the conflict for us all to reflect on, decide what our values are and act on them. Define what your contribution to the paradigm will be.”

In a follow-up tweet about gun violence, Piece said: “America is on a self destructive path” and “I pray we correct our trajectory.”

On Friday, Nov. 19., Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the killing of two men and the wounding of a third last year during a tumultuous night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The accused teen killer appeared emotional as the verdicts were read. After being cleared on all counts, Rittenhouse broke down in tears and hugged one of his attorneys.

Rittenhouse previously said he was at the protests last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin to help protect a local business. He and his attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire, killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 were killed and wounding 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse said he isn’t a racist and that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” Rittenhouse said. “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating.”