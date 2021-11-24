Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Idris Elba Actually Thought He Was Shot While Filming ‘American Gangster’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Idris Elba - Ridley Scott
‘American Gangster’ director Sir Ridley Scott revealed how Idris Elba believed he was actually shot while filming the 2007 crime flick.

*Idris Elba fans will recall that the English heartthrob starred in American Gangster back in 2007.

In the film, which is fictionally based on the story of ex-drug trafficker Frank Lucas, Idris Elba specifically played the role of Tango–who was shot in the head at one point in the movie.

Now, 14 years after the film debuted, director Ridley Scott is dishing the aforementioned scene–and he had quite a revelation about how Idris Elba reacted to it! Ridley Scott, 83, revealed that the gun in question had a filled-in barrel that didn’t allow for bullets or blanks to be used. While the gun was essentially useless with a solid barrel, Idris Elba, 49, allegedly still thought he had been shot for real during filming!

MORE ON EURWEB: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) Earns FOUR 2022 Grammy Awards Noms | VIDEOs

Idris Elba & Denzel Washington (American Gangster scene) - Universal Picturesjpg
Idris Elba & Denzel Washington (American Gangster scene) – Universal Picturesjpg

Apparently Ridley Scott instructed Idris Elba to “lean on the gun” with his head so that he would be shocked by the firearm recoiling–even though nothing would come out–for realistic effect.

The director stated: “What happened was, I said to Idris ‘Listen, when he puts the gun to your head lean on the gun’–because by the way this is a gun with a solid barrel, there is no aperture. I would never risk it–but when you pull the trigger there’s a recoil, there’s no blank, nothing.”

He continued:

“He pulled the trigger and it goes ‘Bang!’ Idris thought he’d been shot and dropped to the sidewalk and said ‘I’ve been shot!’”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendell Pierce Says He Now Lives Abroad Because U.S. Has Normalized Violence

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleUnfortunately for the Urgency-Lacking Lakers, Every Game Counts
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO