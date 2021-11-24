Idris Elba Actually Thought He Was Shot While Filming ‘American Gangster’ | WATCH

*Idris Elba fans will recall that the English heartthrob starred in American Gangster back in 2007.

In the film, which is fictionally based on the story of ex-drug trafficker Frank Lucas, Idris Elba specifically played the role of Tango–who was shot in the head at one point in the movie.

Now, 14 years after the film debuted, director Ridley Scott is dishing the aforementioned scene–and he had quite a revelation about how Idris Elba reacted to it! Ridley Scott, 83, revealed that the gun in question had a filled-in barrel that didn’t allow for bullets or blanks to be used. While the gun was essentially useless with a solid barrel, Idris Elba, 49, allegedly still thought he had been shot for real during filming!

MORE ON EURWEB: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) Earns FOUR 2022 Grammy Awards Noms | VIDEOs

Apparently Ridley Scott instructed Idris Elba to “lean on the gun” with his head so that he would be shocked by the firearm recoiling–even though nothing would come out–for realistic effect.

The director stated: “What happened was, I said to Idris ‘Listen, when he puts the gun to your head lean on the gun’–because by the way this is a gun with a solid barrel, there is no aperture. I would never risk it–but when you pull the trigger there’s a recoil, there’s no blank, nothing.”

He continued:

“He pulled the trigger and it goes ‘Bang!’ Idris thought he’d been shot and dropped to the sidewalk and said ‘I’ve been shot!’”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendell Pierce Says He Now Lives Abroad Because U.S. Has Normalized Violence