Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeNewsLegal
Legal

Kwame Brown Agrees with Rittenhouse Verdict – But, is He Wrong About Black Reaction?

By EurWebWriter
0

Kwame Brown
Kwame Brown

*Remember when ex-NBAer Kwame Brown was persona non-grata and nobody really gave a crap about what he had to say?

He was so far gone from the public eye that he might as well had been hiding under a rock.

Well, since that whole Stephen A. Smith debacle sparked his return from relative obscurity earlier this year, everybody is concerned about what the hell he has to say all of a sudden.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Joe Brown Calls Cardi B ‘Street Walking Hoe’ and Lizzo a ‘Hippo Who Shouldn’t Be Twerking’ (Video)

Kwame Brown - Kyle Rittenhouse
Kwame Brown – Kyle Rittenhouse / YouTube screenshot-Getty

It’s as if the media, for whatever reason, gets a kick out of publishing things that show Black folks going at one another. That’s the funny part about this to us. It’s that Kwame was the one going after Stephen A. Smith for not being a “brother” and heaping inordinate amounts of shame and blame on a kid who was drafted out of high school straight to the NBA.

Let’s go on a Kwame Brown hit parade, shall we?  Kwame Brown gets on Russell Westbrook for wearing a skirt, Kwame Brown thinks BET is pushing kids to be homosexual, Kwame Brown calls former NBA player Matt Barnes “Becky with the good hair,” alluding to his complexion. Now this is his, what, fourth or fifth video saying this type of stuff? Well, we suppose what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Check out the video below and tell us what you think about the matter.

Previous articleJurors Hear About Ahmaud Arbery’s ‘Dirty Toenails’ in Closing Arguments [WATCH]
Next articleSamaria Rice Calls for ‘U.S. To Be Overthrown’ After Rittenhouse Verdict
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO