Kwame Brown Agrees with Rittenhouse Verdict – But, is He Wrong About Black Reaction?

*Remember when ex-NBAer Kwame Brown was persona non-grata and nobody really gave a crap about what he had to say?

He was so far gone from the public eye that he might as well had been hiding under a rock.

Well, since that whole Stephen A. Smith debacle sparked his return from relative obscurity earlier this year, everybody is concerned about what the hell he has to say all of a sudden.

It’s as if the media, for whatever reason, gets a kick out of publishing things that show Black folks going at one another. That’s the funny part about this to us. It’s that Kwame was the one going after Stephen A. Smith for not being a “brother” and heaping inordinate amounts of shame and blame on a kid who was drafted out of high school straight to the NBA.

Let’s go on a Kwame Brown hit parade, shall we? Kwame Brown gets on Russell Westbrook for wearing a skirt, Kwame Brown thinks BET is pushing kids to be homosexual, Kwame Brown calls former NBA player Matt Barnes “Becky with the good hair,” alluding to his complexion. Now this is his, what, fourth or fifth video saying this type of stuff? Well, we suppose what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Check out the video below and tell us what you think about the matter.